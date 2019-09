Sioux City Police have arrested a suspect in the September 10th armed robbery of the Transit General Store in the Transit Plaza.

60-year-old Debra Chrestensen of Sioux City has been charged with Second Degree Robbery.

Authorities allege Chrestensen entered the store with a mask and sunglasses to conceal her identity, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

She fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Chrestensen is being held on $5000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail.