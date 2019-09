TAIWAN SIGNS TWO YEAR AG TRADE AGREEMENT WITH U.S.

Congressman Steve King says the nation of Taiwan has signed letters of intent to purchase $3.6 billion of American corn, soybean, wheat, and beef over the next two years.

The letters of intent were signed at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the 2019 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Mission to Washington D.C.

King brought trade delegation members to Iowa to tour farms in Hinton and Nevada last September.