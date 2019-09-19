RAIN DAMPENS CLAY COUNTY FAIR OVERALL ATTENDANCE IN 2019

Five days with rain and numerous event cancellations due to weather conditions reduced the total attendance at the 2019 Clay County Fair in Spencer, but officials say a lot of loyal fair goers still came out between September 7th through the 15th.

Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons says overall Fair attendance totaled 296,998, down roughly 4 percent from 2018’s number of 308,603.

The cancellation of the Foreigner concert on September 7th because of muddy and wet conditions contributed to the decline.

Fair goer spending on food,concessions, and carnival rides was down around 2 and a half percent from 2018, but when the weather cooperated, their spending set three single-day records for September 10th,13th and the 15th.

Parsons says inclement weather is always the number one factor that affects attendance.