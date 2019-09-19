I-29 STILL OPEN NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS DESPITE RISING WATERS

The Missouri River continues to rise and flood mostly rural land in Nebraska and Iowa, but Interstate 29 remains open near Omaha.

Iowa Department of Transportation expects to have to close parts of I-29 at some point during this week’s flooding.

The river is expected to crest Saturday near Omaha after overnight rains dropped 1-to-3 inches in the area.

The highway remained open Thursday morning although several on ramps were closed in southwest Iowa.

The floodwaters broke through two levees Wednesday in a rural area northeast of Omaha.