FOAM HELPS KEEP DAKOTA DUNES SAFE FROM FLOOD THREAT

OFFICIALS IN UNION COUNTY WILL CONTINUE TO WATCH THE MISSOURI AND BIG SIOUX RIVERS, WHICH CRESTED WEDNESDAY BUT REMAIN HIGH.

A LOCAL COMPANY HAS HELPED BUILD UP AND REINFORCE FLOOD LEVEES PROTECTING DAKOTA DUNES FROM THE FLOOD WATERS.

DOUG STUCKY RUNS PRO SEAL SOLUTIONS, WHICH HAS USED FOAM TO STRENGTHEN THE FLOOD WALLS:

WORKERS SPRAYED THE GEO-FOAM ON THE FRONT AND TOP OF THE LEVEES BEFORE THE WATER STARTED TO REACH THE AREA:

STUCKY SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME HIS HINTON BASED COMPANY’S FOAM HAS BEEN USED FOR THAT TYPE OF FLOOD PREVENTION.

HE SAYS IT WILL HOLD UP WELL IN HELPING TO KEEP THE WATER OUT OF THE AFFECTED AREA:

STUCKY SAYS HIS COMPANY’S FOAM HAS BEEN USED IN OTHER WATER RELATED HOME REPAIR PROJECTS SUCH AS FOUNDATION REPAIRS.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH