SIOUXLAND ENERGY SUSPENDS ETHANOL PRODUCTION

A leader of a northwest Iowa ethanol plant says after the Trump Administration granted ethanol waivers to oil refineries in August, the plant just could not continue operating.

Kelly Niewenhuis is chairman of the board for Siouxland Energy in Sioux Center:

Siouxland Energy quit producing ethanol this week.

Niewenhuis says they’re hoping the fix being worked on by the Trump Administration will help turn things around.

Forty-two people have been working at the Sioux Center plant.

Farmers in the area were annually selling Siouxland Energy 23-and-a-half million bushels of corn for processing into ethanol.