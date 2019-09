The Le Mars City Council has approved a new ordinance to cut back on the times fireworks may be discharged in that city.

Le Mars residents will now be able to shoot off fireworks between July 3rd and July 5th, and again between December 31st and January 2nd between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

There is an exception on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, when

fireworks will be allowed to be discharged until 12:30 a.m.