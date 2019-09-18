IOWA PROFESSORS FORECAST BLEAK FUTURE FOR STATE CLIMATE

A group of 216 “climate educators” from 38 Iowa colleges and universities have painted a bleak picture of future weather conditions in the state.

Bill Gutowski is an atmospheric sciences professor at Iowa State University:

The group’s analysis indicates the number of days when temperatures exceed 90 degrees will at least double within the next two decades.

But the group of Iowa scientists warns flooding is also more likely with a warmer and more humid atmosphere, plus Iowans may have to adjust when they spend time outdoors to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Peter Levi, environmental science professor at Drake University, says many people will be at risk:

During the recent heat wave in France, 14-hundred-35 people died of heat-related illnesses — and two-thirds of those who died were over the age of 75.

Professor Levi says the state’s livestock industry will have to adjust to extreme heat as well.

The 2019 Iowa Climate Statement concludes “dangerous heat events will be more frequent and more severe.”

The group of Iowa scientists acknowledge climate change has become a controversial issue in the political atmosphere and they’ve not been able to convince everyone of the severity of future weather disruptions.

Radio Iowa