ONGOING WORK ON THE INTERSTATE 29 PROJECT IN SIOUX CITY WILL REQUIRE THE CLOSING OF AN ON-RAMP FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS THE SOUTHBOUND RAMP FROM HAMILTON BOULEVARD TO WESLEY PARKWAY WILL BE CLOSED FOR PAVING FRIDAY NIGHT AT 9PM.

THE RAMP WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY MORNING WEATHER PERMITTING.