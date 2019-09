Iowa’s Flood Mitigation Board has approved spending 15 million dollars on six flood recovery projects including one in Hornick.

Lucinda Parker is with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management:

Parker says Hamburg was awarded money for buyouts and to raise a levee.

All of the money approved by the Iowa Legislature was awarded, and Parker says there were a few projects in the state that did not get funding.