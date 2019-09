DISASTER DRILL HELPS LOCAL RESPONDERS TRAIN FOR EMERGENCIES

LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS AND NATIONAL GUARD PERSONNEL TOOK PART IN AN EMERGENCY DISASTER TRAINING EXERCISE WEDNESDAY.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR REBECCA SOCKNAT SAYS THE AGENCIES TOOK PART IN “STABLE MERCURY III”:

THE EMERGENCY DRILL INCLUDED A SIMULATED EVACUATION OF SOUTHERN WOODBURY COUNTY COMMUNITIES AS WELL AS SOME IN MONONA COUNTY.

THE SIOUXLAND AREA EXPERIENCED A REAL LIFE SCENARIO IN DECEMBER OF 1994 WHEN AN EXPLOSION CLAIMED FOUR LIVES AND RELEASED AN AMMONIA CLOUD AT THE OLD TERRA CHEMICALS PLANT IN THE PORT NEAL AREA THAT RESULTED IN 1700 PEOPLE BEING EVACUATED:

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THEIR HAZ-MAT UNIT WOULD LIKELY BE CALLED UPON TO ASSIST IN A RURAL CHEMICAL RELATED EMERGENCY:

LT. COLONEL ROD CHITTY OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SAYS THE DRILL TOOK PLACE IN SEVEN LOCATIONS AROUND THE STATE:

SOCKNAT SAYS PLANNING FOR THE DRILL HAD BEEN UNDERWAY FOR OVER A YEAR.