CALIFORNIA BARS STATE FUNDED TRAVEL TO IOWA

California is apparently acting like a sovereign nation when it comes to some dealings with the other 49 states in America.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerraon has added Iowa to a list of 10 other states for which state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he says Iowa violates a 2017 California law that guards against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill in May that reversed an Iowa Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing protection under the Iowa Civil Rights Act for Medicaid-funded gender reassignment surgery.

Becerra says California takes an unambiguous stand against discrimination.

He says the California prohibition on state-funded or sponsored travel to Iowa begins in October.

Reynolds is defending the law as a narrow provision clarifying longstanding state policy in response to the court ruling.

A lawsuit challenging the new law is now before the Iowa Supreme Court.

Reynolds says California is a state with high taxes, excessive business costs and expensive housing.