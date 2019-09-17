SOUTH SIOUX APARTMENT UNITS DEEMED UNFIT FOR HABITATION

A South Sioux City apartment complex has been determined to be unsafe and unfit for human occupancy.

The city’s Rental Inspection Board, has given the owners of the Scenic Park Apartments at 809 and 909 East 7th Street 30 days to have residents vacate the building.

City Administrator Lance Hedquist says the apartments have had over 280 safety code violations reported within the last year:

Hedquist says the city and its code enforcement officials have had numerous meetings and conversations with the property owner regarding the code violations, but to date, the buildings remain out of compliance.

Twenty-five families will now have to find a new place to live:

The City is providing tenants with a list of potential agencies that could be of assistance to them in finding a new place to live.