SIOUX CITY WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO INSURANCE FRAUD

A Sioux City woman has pled guilty in Woodbury County District Court to one count of Insurance Fraud.

28-year-old Ashley Oakley pleaded guilty to Fraudulent Submissions to an Insurer following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Oakley’s conviction stemmed from an investigation in April of 2018 that uncovered that after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in Sioux City, Oakley’s vehicle was determined to be a total loss by her insurance company.

During the claim process, Oakley intentionally provided false information to her insurance company indicating that her vehicle loan was paid in full, when in fact a promissory note with a balance of over $8,000 remained.

As a result, she received over $4200 in insurance benefits to which she was not entitled and intentionally defaulted on the remaining promissory note balance.

Oakley received a Deferred Judgment, was given credit for previous jail time served.

She was assessed a $750 dollar fine, and ordered to pay $4,422.21 in restitution.