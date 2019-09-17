MISSOURI RIVER PREDICTED CREST LOWERED TO 30.0 FEET

The National Weather Service has lowered the predicted crest of the Missouri River to 30 feet from 30.8 feet.

The peak is now scheduled to arrive between 1 am Wednesday through 1 pm Wednesday and should slowly recede in the next few days.

That’s good news for everyone living near the river.

Dakota Dunes officials say they still believe river levels are at potentially dangerous levels and will continue to monitor and maintain their protective measures.

The Dunes Supervisors are still advising residents to relocate to ensure their safety.