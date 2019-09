MINOR FLOODING AGAIN ALONG SOUTH SIOUX RIVERFRONT

SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE MISSOURI RIVER CONDITIONS ON THE NEBRASKA SIDE OF THE RIVER.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THIS IS THE THIRD ROUND OF FLOODING THIS YEAR THAT IS AFFECTING THE COMMUNITY:

THIS IS THE LATEST TIME OF YEAR THAT HEDQUIST CAN EVER REMEMBER A FLOOD THREATENING THE CITY.

HE SAYS THE FREQUENCY OF FLOODING SHOWS SOMETHING HAS TO CHANGE IN HOW THE RIVER IS MANAGED BY THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS:

HEDQUIST SAYS MOST SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES ARE SAFE FROM FLOODING IN THIS PARTICULAR RISE OF THE RIVER:

HEDQUIST HOPES THE CORPS WILL INCREASE RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM THROUGH THE ENTIRE WINTER, SAY FROM 20 TO 40,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND, TO HELP ALLEVIATE THE FLOOD RISK ISSUES.