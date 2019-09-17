LOCAL HONOR GUARD TO ATTEND HAYNES FUNERAL SERVICE

Sioux City will be represented by a six member honor guard that will travel to Seattle, Washington next month to participate in the funeral services for United Flight 232 Pilot Captain Al Haynes on October 5th.

Brad Echter of the Sioux City Police helped organize the honor guard:

OC………emergency services. ;21

Captain Haynes was the pilot of Flight 232 flying from Denver to Chicago in 1989 when the DC-10 sustained hydraulic failure and made a crash landing in Sioux City.

While over 100 passengers perished in the flight, miraculously over 180 survived the crash.

Echter says Haynes children told him they would love to have the Sioux City honor Guard at their father’s service:

OC………. and the county. :12

United Airlines offered to fly the Honor guard to the service at the airline’s expense.

Echter says two police officers, two fire fighters and two Woodbury County deputies will make up the Honor Guard.