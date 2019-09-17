IOWA TRIPLE A EXPECTS GAS PRICES TO GO UP SIGNIFICANTLY BY MONTH’S END

IOWA TRIPLE A EXPECTS GAS PRICES TO GO UP SIGNIFICANTLY BY MONTH’S...

An attack on oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia will lead to higher prices at gas pumps in Iowa and elsewhere.

Mark Peterson of Triple-A Iowa says the world’s largest oil facility was hit.

Last weekend, gas prices were around two-dollars-and-40-cents ($2.40) a gallon.

Experts predict the price will jump about 25-cents by the end of September.

Peterson says how long the higher prices last depends upon how long the Saudi facilities are down.

President Trump has said he’s prepared to tap U.S. petroleum reserves if oil production in Saudi Arabia doesn’t rebound quickly.

