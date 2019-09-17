I-29 MAY CLOSE AT HONEY CREEK EXIT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The Iowa Department of Transportation expects rising water levels from western Iowa rivers to close Interstate 29 near the Honey Creek area north of Council Bluffs sometime on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The DOT does not expect the flooding to significantly impact travelers on I-29 Wednesday morning, but they are closely monitoring the situation and may have to close I-29 before the afternoon commute.

If I-29 does close, traffic heading north will be detoured using eastbound I-80 to the northern segment of westbound I-680 and back to I-29 at Loveland.

Southbound traffic will head eastbound on the northern section of I-680 and take I-80 westbound to reconnect with I-29 in Council Bluffs.