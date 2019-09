THERE’S CHANGES IN THIS YEAR’S LOCAL ELECTIONS

A REMINDER THAT THIS YEAR’S SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS IN IOWA WON’T TAKE PLACE UNTIL NOVEMBER WITH THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS STATE LAW MANDATES THAT CHANGE:

OC………..NOVEMBER 5TH. :16

THIS YEAR THERE ARE FOUR SCHOOL BOARD SEATS UP FOR ELECTION AS WELL AS THE SIOUX CITY MAYOR’S POST AND ONE OTHER CITY COUNCIL SEAT.

GILL SAYS SINCE FIVE CANDIDATES FILED FOR THE COUNCIL SEAT, A COUNCIL PRIMARY WILL BE HELD IN OCTOBER:

OC………..AT 5PM. ;18

YOU WILL ALSO HAVE TO VOTE AT YOUR OWN PRECINCT IN BOTH ELECTIONS:

OC…………OPEN EVERY POLLING PLACE. :15

THE CANDIDATE FILING DEADLINE FOR SCHOOL BOARD IS SEPTEMBER 19TH.