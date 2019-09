HUNT SCHOOL DEMOLITION BEGINS

THE DEMOLITION OF A FORMER SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS UNDERWAY.

WORK CREWS STARTED TEARING DOWN THE OLD HUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT 20TH AND NEBRASKA STREET DURING THE NOON HOUR MONDAY.

BRIAN FAHRENDHOLZ, OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SAYS IT WILL TAKE CLOSE TO A MONTH TO TEAR THE BUILDING DOWN, WHICH WAS CONSTRUCTED BACK IN 1906;

A NEW $20.5 MILLION DOLLAR HUNT SCHOOL IS BEING CONSTRUCTED ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OLD STRUCTURE:

PART OF THE OLD HUNT SCHOOL WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO THE NEW BUILDING:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HOPES TO HAVE THE NEW HUNT SCHOOL BUILT AND OPEN IN THE FALL OF 2022.