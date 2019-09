FLOOD RISK CONTINUES IN MISSOURI RIVER AREA

THE RUNOFF FROM LAST WEEKS HEAVY RAINS IN SOUTH DAKOTA CONTINUE TO AFFECT AREA RESIDENTS.

KEVIN LOW OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS NEARLY A FOOT OF RAIN HAS LED TO FLOODING ON AREA RIVERS:

OC…….TO AKRON. :23

THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS REDUCED RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM IN YANKTON TO 60,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND OVER THE PAST WEEKEND.

JOHN REMUS OF THE CORPS SAYS THE PLAN IS TO INCREASE RELEASES BACK TO 80,000 CFS SOON:

OC……..NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS. ;16

MATT KRAJEWSKI OF THE CORPS SAYS WATER WILL BEGIN TO FLOW BACK THROUGH SOUTHWEST IOWA LEVEES THAT HAVE NOT BEEN REPAIRED YET.

HE SAYS LEVY REPAIRS CONTINUE AND WHILE 12 HAVE HAD INITIAL WORK COMPLETED, THERE ARE STILL 21 OTHERS ON THEIR LIST:

OC……….ACT ACCORDINGLY. ;17

THERE HAS BEEN RAIN EVERY DAY IN SEPTEMBER SOMEWHERE IN THE UPPER MISSOURI RIVER BASIN THIS MONTH.

Photos near Brandon South Dakota by South Dakota Civil Air Patrol