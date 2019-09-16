FARM SAFETY WEEK SHIFTS INTO HIGH GEAR

This is National Farm Safety Week and an Iowa State University expert says tractor rides for kids are one cause of accidents that can be avoided.

Professor Charles Schwab says tractors are a draw for kids — but they create dangerous situations.

The National Children’s Center estimates one child dies about every three days in an agriculture-related incident.

He says it’s not any safer to give kids rides on lawn tractors and it is actually often more dangerous because of an increased danger of rolling over.

He says you can still share the farm experience with the kids without putting them in danger.

This year’s national theme is “Shift Farm Safety Into High Gear.”