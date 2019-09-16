Briar Cliff’s Lamb Named Emil S. Liston Award Winner

(Kansas City, Mo.) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff University is the 2019 recipient of the Emil S. Liston Award. Lamb is a member of the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team.

Presented by Daktronics, the Emil S. Liston award recognizes both academic and athletic excellence by junior student-athletes in men’s and women’s basketball. The scholarship is named in honor of the NAIA’s first executive secretary who was also a prime mover behind the men’s basketball tournament. This award has been presented annually since 1950 to one junior men’s and one junior women’s basketball student-athlete. Each student is awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Jackson Lamb, from Greenfield, Iowa, has been an outstanding student-athlete on the Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team. His dedication to his team has led them to two quarterfinal appearances during his time in the Chargers’ program. He has received numerous athletic honors, including NAIA All-American Honorable Mention, First Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), as well as contributing as a freshman to a GPAC championship. He encourages his teammates and inspires them to perform to the best of their abilities.

Lamb is the ultimate competitor and always pushes himself to be the best he can be and pushes his teammates to be the same. His dedication, work ethic, and consistency has transferred to the classroom where he is a biology, pre-med major earning a 3.9 cumulative GPA. Lamb is the ultimate competitor on the court and is active on campus, in the community, and at his church. He is an all-around outstanding player and person.