Dakota Dunes Residents Advised to Relocate

UPDATE: The River predictions have changed from a high of 30.6 to 30.8 Missouri River stage at the Sioux City gauge. There is an even greater chance the river elevations may exceed our riverbank protection. Therefore, we advise all residents to relocate as soon as possible. If the Missouri River overtops and/or breaches the protection, many low lying roads will become inundated which makes leaving the Dunes difficult and dangerous. This notice applies to all residential neighborhoods because Dakota Dunes Boulevard will be compromised as well. In addition, the sanitary sewer system will be shut down in residential areas to preserve the infrastructure.

Again, for your safety, we are advising all residents to relocate as soon as possible.

This could last for five days or more, so prepare accordingly.

Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors are not confident that our protection can withstand the high water level a third time this year.

Residents should plug floor drains and turn off irrigation systems before you depart.

Turn off dehumidifiers, water softeners and air conditioners to protect your homes.

This relocation & River level are not expected to affect the Commercial areas or Dakota Dunes hotels, only the residential areas.