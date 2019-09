SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

SIOUX CITY’S FIRE RESCUE COMMAND STAFF PARTNERED WITH MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY FRIDAY TO BEGIN DEVELOPING THE DEPARTMENT’S NEXT LONG RANGE PLAN.

FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT SAYS IT’S THE FIRST STEP IN CREATING A NEW FIVE YEAR BLUEPRINT TO IMPROVE THE DEPARTMENT:

OC………PROACTIVE. :20

FIRE RESCUE ACHIEVED MANY GOALS IN ITS PREVIOUS FIVE YEAR PLAN, BUT EVERETT SAYS OVER TIME, SOME OF THOSE GOALS ARE NO LONGER RELEVANT.

THAT’S WHERE NEW INPUT AND IDEAS COME INTO PLAY:

OC………IT’S A FUN DAY. ;24

ONE OF THE SIX AREAS OF DISCUSSION DEALT WITH THE MENTAL AND PHYSICAL STRESS OF THE JOB FOR FIREFIGHTERS AND PARAMEDICS AND HOW TO DEAL WITH THAT:

OC…………PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE. ;28

OTHER AREAS DISCUSSED DURING THE DAY INCLUDED TECHNOLOGY, TRAINING, INCREASING CALL VOLUMES AND PUBLIC EDUCATION EFFORTS.