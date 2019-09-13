HEAVY RAIN BRINGS CHANGES TO GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES

The recent heavy rain in South Dakota is causing the Army Corps of engineers to reduce releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam.

John Remus, Chief of the Corps Missouri River Basin Management Office says Saturday morning releases from Gavins Point will be reduced by 5,000 cubic feet per second:

OC………..60,000 CFS. :11

He says reducing releases will reduce the chances of flood water reaching Interstate 29 north of Omaha.

Remus says releases at the lower 60,000 cfs level from Gavins Point will last no longer than three days:

OC………runoff season. ;20

Remus says “We have already seen four times the normal precipitation for September over the entire upper Missouri River basin.”

As of today (Friday) runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin, above Sioux City is 49.9 Million acre feet, surpassing the 1997 runoff of 49.0 million acre feet, making 2019 the second highest runoff in the 121 year record.

Only the 2011 runoff of 61.0 million acre feet is higher, which saw significant flooding across the region.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX