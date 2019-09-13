HALFTIME INTERVIEW: Dan McCarney

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime Interview with Dan McCarney. He was an offensive lineman at Iowa from 1972-74. He served as a graduate assistant there from 1977-78 under head coach Bob Commings and as the defensive line coach under Hayden Fry from 1979-1989. After 5 years on Barry Alvarez‘s staff at Wisconsin, he became the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones from 1995-2006, where he led his team to the school’s first-ever bowl win.

We talked about (what else?) this weekend’s Cy-Hawk match-up, ESPN GameDay, his memories from the 1977 Cy-Hawk game (when the series was reborn after a 43-year hiatus), the coaching trees of both him and Fry, and lots of other football stuff.

Enjoy!