U.S.S. SIOUX CITY SUCCESSFULLY CONTINUES SEA TRIALS

THE GOLD CREW MEMBERS CURRENTLY MANNING THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY ARE CONTINUING WITH TEST RUNS OF THE SHIP THROUGH THE END OF OCTOBER.

MASTER CHIEF TOMMY PERKINS OF THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP SAYS THE SIOUX CITY PROVED HERSELF BY CHURNING THROUGH A RECENT ATLANTIC STORM OFF THE EAST COAST:

OC………YES, SHE IS SEAWORTHY. :26

PERKINS SAYS THE DRAFT OF THE SHIP IS DIFFERENT THAN MOST OTHER TYPES OF NAVAL VESSELS:

OC………20 DEGREE ROLLS. ;19

CHIEF PERKINS IS NOT SHY ABOUT SAYING HOW THE SIOUX CITY RATES WITH OTHER NAVAL VESSELS ON THE WATER:

OC………..THE CREW, THE SUPPORT. ;15

COMMANDER KEVIN O’BRIEN LEADS THE GOLD CREW SERVING ON THE SHIP.

THE GOLD CREW CAME ABOARD THE SIOUX CITY IN APRIL, TAKING OVER FROM THE INAUGURAL “BLUE CREW” THAT WAS UNDER COMMANDER RANDY MALONE.