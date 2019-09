TWO NOMINATED FOR DAKOTA COUNTY JUDICIAL OPENING

Dakota County should soon have a new state judge hearing cases.

The Nominating Commission for Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District has recommended two names for Governor Pete Ricketts’ consideration.

They are Bryan Meismer of Fremont; and Matthew Munderloh of Omaha.

Whoever is selected will preside over cases in Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar Counties.

In 2018, 71% of the cases in the district were filed in Dakota County.

The court vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Paul J. Vaughan.