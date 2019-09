SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED LAST NIGHT AFTER A ROBBERY AT SARG’S MINI MART ALONG INDIAN HILLS DRIVE.

AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO 1545 INDIAN HILLS AROUND 6 P.M. AFTER A MAN WEARING A MASK, POINTED A RIFLE AT THE CLERK AND DEMANDED MONEY.

THE ALLEGED SUSPECT FLED SOUTH ON FOOT AND WAS LOCATED RUNNING INTO A WOODED AREA NEAR 33RD AND MORGAN STREET.

OFFICERS RELEASED A K9 TO APPREHEND 20 YEAR OLD NOAH ANGEL PINEDA.

A FIREARM AND MONEY WAS ALSO RECOVERED. PINEDA WAS TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES DUE TO THE K9 CAPTURE AND CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY. HE IS BEING HELD ON $36-HUNDRED BOND. POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING IF THIS INCIDENT IS CONNECTED TO ANY OTHER AREA ROBBERIES.