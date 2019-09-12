NOEM SURVEYS SOUTH DAKOTA TORNADO DAMAGE

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem surveyed the damage in Sioux Falls Wednesday from the three tornadoes that struck the city Tuesday night.

Noem says the response has been very well coordinated and that it’s a miracle that no one was killed in the storms:

OC…….have to heal :15

National Weather Service officials say three tornadoes touched down, with winds estimated at one hundred twenty to one hundred thirty miles an hour.

The governor says she doesn’t know yet if the area will be declared a disaster area:

OC……different situation :18

Noem says the White House has contacted her office asking if any federal assistance was needed.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX