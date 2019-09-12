MERRICK PLEADS GUILTY TO BANK ROBBERY CHARGE

The woman charged with assisting with a Le Mars bank robbery last December has changed her plea.

Karen Merrick was accused of Bank Robbery By Force Or Violence.

She originally pleaded not guilty in federal court back in February, but now has pleaded guilty to assisting to rob the Iowa State Bank.

Merrick assisted the other bank robbery suspect, Phillip White by driving a U-Haul truck as the get-away vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested within minutes following the robbery.

Merrick faces up to ten years in prison, and a fine of up to $125,000.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

White pleaded guilty to Bank Robbery By Force Or Violence and Interference With Commerce By Threat or Violence in U.S. District Court back in June.