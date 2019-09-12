LE MARS STADIUM TO HOST 1ST GAME VS NORTH SEPTEMBER 20TH

The Le Mars Community School District will host a grand opening of their newly renovated Community Stadium on Friday, September 20th.

The dedication will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

After that there will be a tailgate in the new Total Motors Tailgate Plaza located at the northeast corner of the stadium.

Fans are invited to stay for the homecoming football game as the LeMars Bulldogs will take on the Sioux City North Stars at 7:00 p.m.

An open house in which the public will be able to tour the stadium will be scheduled at a later date.