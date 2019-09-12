IOWA TO CELEBRATE 100TH CRAFT BREWERY IN THE STATE

Craft breweries continue to increase across Iowa, and the latest one, located in Le Mars, will have a grand opening Friday with the distinction of being the 100th craft brewery in the state.
Ben Sitzman is co-owner of the “Wise I” (eye) brewery in Le Mars:
Sitzmann’s partner, Matt Lancaster, says the Siouxland area has several other craft brewers, many of whom are friends and collaborators:
Sitzman says their brewery’s name is linked to an Iowan who helped draft the 18th Amendment:
At 7 p.m. on Friday, the Iowa Brewers Guild is organizing a toast in all the craft breweries in Iowa to the mark the milestone of the 100th opening.