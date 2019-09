A FORDYCE, NEBRASKA MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN CEDAR COUNTY AROUND 10:30 THURSDAY MORNING.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 48-YEAR-OLD KRISTOPHER ARENS DIED WHEN HIS FORD EDGE WAS STRUCK BY A SEMI AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 12 AND THE 14-A SPUR.

THE SHERIFF SAYS ARENS FAILED TO YIELD TO THE SEMI AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HE WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A YANKTON HOSPITAL.