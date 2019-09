SAID FOUND GUILTY OF VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

AFTER A DAY OF DELIBERATIONS, A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY HAS RETURNED THEIR VERDICT IN THE SECOND DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 39-YEAR-OLD ELMI SAID.

THE JURY UNANIMOUSLY FOUND SAID GUILTY OF THE CRIME OF VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER IN THE OCTOBER 2018 STABBING DEATH OF GULED NUR, AT SAID’S APARTMENT WHERE NUR HAD BEEN STAYING.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT ORDERED A PRE-SENTENCE INVESTIGATION REPORT TO BE PREPARED, AND THEN SET SENTENCING FOR NOVEMBER 1ST IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY BRIAN BUCKMEIER ASKED JUDGE TOTT TO REDUCE SAID’S BOND FROM THE CURRENT AMOUNT OF $505,000, SINCE SAID WAS CONVICTED OF A LESSER CRIME.

JUDGE TOTT SAID HE WOULD TAKE THE REQUEST UNDER CONSIDERATION.