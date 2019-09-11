NWS SAYS THREE TORNADOES HIT SIOUX FALLS

The National Weather Service says at least three separate tornadoes hit Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday night.

Todd Heitkamp says the weather service confirmed each one of them was an EF-2 tornado with winds of about 125 mph:

The storm that hit the southern part of Sioux Falls around 11:30pm Tuesday caused severe damage to at least 37 structures.

Heitkamp says a second tornado heavily damaged the Avera Hospital complex.

Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter says there is a lot of neighborhood damage:

Mayor Paul TenHaken says officials have received no reports of deaths or serious injury from the storm.

Seven people reported minor injuries from falling debris.

Photos courtesy National Weather Service/Sioux Falls