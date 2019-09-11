MAJOR TORNADO DAMAGE IN SIOUX FALLS SOUTH DAKOTA

Major damage is being reported in southern Sioux Falls, South Dakota from a tornado and storms that moved through the city late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Todd Heitkamp of the National Weather Service says a tornado warning was issued at 11:04 pm.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad says over three dozen buildings sustained major damage:

Sioux Falls Director of Public Works Mark Cotter says there is a lot of neighborhood damage:

Eric Pauli with Xcel Energy says they continue work to restore power to parts of the city:

Sioux Falls and Harrisburg schools started two hours late because of the storms and officials want people to stay off the streets until damage can be cleared.

Photos from CBS News/KELO

Jerry Oster WNAX