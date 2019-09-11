185TH AIR GUARD MEMBERS HONORED FOR RESCUE EFFORTS

Four members of Sioux City’s 185th Air National guard Refueling Wing have been honored by the head of the Iowa Air National Guard for their part in assisting with a recent motor vehicle accident.

The four guard members stopped at a rollover accident and provided aid to the accident victim on the Sunday evening following their August training weekend.

This past weekend the group was given the Commander’s Coin from Brigadier General Shawn Ford, the Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard:

OC………..stayed safe. ;14

Master Sgt. Adam Wright, who works full time as a paramedic for Sioux City Fire Rescue, was one of the four honored for their service:

OC…………higher ups as well. ;14

General Ford says the Guard members are the very definition of Patriot.

He says many members of the Iowa Guard serve twice because many of them are also members of the police department, fire fighters and first responders:

OC……..in their community. ;18

Also honored for their role in assisting were Technical Sgt. Donovan Masters, who is also a Woodbury County Deputy, Captain Paul Niles, who works as a Physician’s Assistant and Technical Sgt. Loni Kuhlmann, who works as a contractor with Iowa Guard.