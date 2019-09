WOODBURY COUNTY LEADERS SAID THANK YOU TO COUNTY EMPLOYEES WITH A SPECIAL EVENT TUESDAY.

COUNTY SUPERVISORS AND OTHER OFFICIALS PROVIDED AND SERVED LUNCH TO THE RANK AND FILE WORKERS AT AN EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION LUNCHEON.

BUDGET DIRECTOR DENNIS BUTLER SPENT THE LATE MORNING GRILLING DOZENS OF HOT DOGS:

OC……SERVE THE PUBLIC. :08

THE SUPERVISORS HOLD THE LUNCHEON EACH YEAR TO SHOW THEIR APPRECIATION TO THEIR DEPARTMENT’S WORKERS.