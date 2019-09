VOTERS SAY NO TO SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL BOND ISSUE

VOTERS IN THE SGT. BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE REJECTED A $33 MILLION DOLLAR SCHOOL BOND ISSUE BY A 61-39 PER CENT MARGIN.

UNOFFICIAL TOTALS FROM TUESDAY’S ELECTION HAD 981 PEOPLE VOTING NO AND 638 VOTERS CASTING YES BALLOTS.

SIXTY PER CENT APPROVAL WAS NEEDED FOR THE BOND ISSUE TO PASS.

IT’S THE THIRD TIME IN RECENT YEARS THAT SBL VOTERS HAVE REJECTED A SCHOOL BOND ISSUE.

THIS ONE WAS FOR A NEW PRE-K THROUGH SECOND GRADE PRIMARY SCHOOL, A NEW ATHLETIC COMPLEX AND SITE IMPROVEMENTS AT EXISTING FACILITIES.