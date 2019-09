U.S.S. SIOUX CITY LEGACY FUND EXCEEDS GOAL

A NEW MILESTONE HAS BEEN REACHED BY SIOUXLAND IN SUPPORT OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

THE GOAL OF CREATING A LEGACY EDUCATION FUND FOR THE SHIP’S CREW MEMBERS HAS BEEN REACHED.

MARY WINNEFELD, THE SHIP’S SPONSOR SINCE ITS INCEPTION, SAYS THE SCHOLARSHIP MONEY DONATED LOCALLY STRENGTHENS THE BOND BETWEEN SIOUX CITY AND THE SHIP’S CREW:

RETIRED REAR ADMIRAL FRANK THORP, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMMISSIONING COMMITTEE, SAYS THE LEGACY FUND GOAL WAS EXCEEDED BY THE GENEROSITY OF SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES:

MASTER CHIEF TOMMY PERKINS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY UNDERSTANDS THE IMPORTANCE OF THE FUND AS HE CURRENTLY HAS TWO CHILDREN OF HIS OWN IN COLLEGE:

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN LED THE LOCAL EFFORT.