TAYLOR HOPES TO DEBATE GOP OPPONENTS

Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, a candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, has announced his willingness to debate the other candidates for the Republican nomination for Congress.

Taylor says “The voters of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District deserve to hear their candidates debate the issues in an open forum.’

He says he is encouraged by Steve King’s willingness to work with the other candidates to make this happen.

Taylor added that he is confident that the voters are looking for a proven conservative who can hold the seat in the fall.

There’s no official word yet from the other candidates in the race.