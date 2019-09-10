PART OF 36TH STREET TO CLOSE WEDNESDAY FOR TWO WEEKS

36th Street between Cheyenne Boulevard and Virginia Street on Sioux City’s north side will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday morning.

The city’s contractor will perform milling work and overlay the street at that location.

The closure will run two weeks from September 11th through the afternoon of September 25th, weather permitting.

Access to homes and driveways will be maintained, but through traffic will not be permitted to use the street.

A detour will be posted using Outer Drive North, Hamilton Boulevard, 36th Street, Jackson Street, 31st Street, Lief Drive, and Pawnee Place.