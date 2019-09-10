LIVE HORSE RACING TO RETURN TO ATOKAD PARK

Live horse racing returns to the Atokad Park racetrack in South Sioux City this weekend.

The sanctioned races will be held on Saturday, September 14th.

It’s the fourth consecutive year, Ho-Chunk, Inc. will host the action.

In addition to five live races, the event will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment starting at 1 p.m.

Events will include pony rides, face painting, a bounce house and more.

For the adults, there will be a tailgate party with college football available on several TVs.

The “Crazy Hat Competition” returns for 2019, giving guests the chance to win with their most elaborate and creative race-day hat.

The first 200 adults also will receive a commemorative souvenir pint glass.

Post time for the live horse race will be at 2 p.m.

Guests will be able to bet on horses while enjoying a variety of food and beverages from local vendors.