JURY DELIBERATIONS TO RESUME WEDNESDAY IN SAID MURDER TRIAL

THE JURY WAS DISMISSED FOR THE DAY AT 4:30PM TUESDAY AND WILL RESUME DELIBERATIONS WEDNESDAY MORNING.

—————————————————————–

JURY DELIBERATIONS ARE UNDERWAY IN THE SECOND DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 39-YEAR-OLD ELMI SAID.

SAID IS CHARGED IN THE OCTOBER 2018 DEATH OF GULED NUR, AT THEIR APARTMENT.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT OPENED TUESDAY’S HEARING BY GIVING JURORS A LIST OF 44 INSTRUCTIONS.

ATTORNEYS THEN MADE THEIR CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN THE CASE AND THE JURORS BEGAN THEIR DELIBERATIONS AROUND 11AM.

THE JURY COULD FIND SAID GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER OR LESSER COUNTS OF MANSLAUGHTER OR ASSAULT OR COULD FIND HIM NOT GUILTY BY SELF DEFENSE AND OTHER REASONS.