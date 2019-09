9/11 REMEMBRANCE TO BE HELD AT FREEDOM PARK

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK WILL BE THE SITE OF A SPECIAL CEREMONY WEDNESDAY TO REMEMBER THE TERRORIST ATTACKS OF SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001.

A DIGNIFIED RETIREMENT OF OLD AND DAMAGED AMERICAN FLAGS WILL BE CONDUCTED BY THE AMERICAN LEGION/VFW POSTS OF DAKOTA CITY, HOMER, JACKSON AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THE 9-11 ATTACKS.

THAT WILL BE CONDUCTED BY THE FIRE/RESCUE DEPARTMENTS OF DAKOTA CITY, EMERSON, HOMER, JACKSON AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO BRING THEIR OWN LAWN CHAIRS TO THE CEREMONY.

ANYONE WISHING TO CONTRIBUTE A WORN FLAG TO THE RETIREMENT CEREMONY IS WELCOME TO BRING IT WITH THEM.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 7PM AT FREEDOM PARK.