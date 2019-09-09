WELLS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF HALO TOP ICE CREAM

Wells Enterprises of Le Mars has signed a purchase agreement with Eden Creamery, LLC to acquire the Halo Top brand.

Mike Wells, CEO and President of Wells, says “Halo Top disrupted the ice cream category by providing a high protein, low sugar, low calorie dessert that gave consumers a reason to purchase ice cream as a treat again, meeting a consumer need that no one else in the category was serving”.

The purchase expands Wells’ current portfolio to five distinct brands.

The sale is expected to be completed in September, subject to standard closing conditions.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

It’s their second announced purchase this month.

On September 3rd, Wells signed a purchase agreement with Unilever for its ice cream manufacturing plant in Henderson, Nevada.