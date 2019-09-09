STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL TO INVESTIGATE GOOGLE

A coalition of 50 attorneys general have joined in a multi-state, bipartisan investigation of tech giant Google’s business practices in accordance with state and federal antitrust laws.

The coalition is being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says the investigation is to ensure consumer safety:

The bipartisan coalition announced plans to investigate Google’s overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers.

Past investigations of Google uncovered violations ranging from advertising illegal drugs in the United States to now three antitrust actions brought by the European Commission.